Berbice rice farmer dies after tractor plunges into trench

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating a fatal incident which occurred at about 16:40hrs yesterday (Monday, 4th November 2024) that resulted in the death of Sunil Rampersaud, a 43-year-old rice farmer of Lot 76 Mibicuri South, Black Bush Polder, Berbice.

The incident reportedly occurred at Mibicuri South (Three Bridge Access Dam) in Black Bush Polder and involved an unregistered Motor Tractor driven at the time by the now-deceased man.

Enquiries revealed that the Tractor, driven by Rampersaud, was proceeding south along the above-mentioned dam at a normal rate and as the driver approached the wooden bridge and was in the process of turning west (right), he lost control of the tractor, which flipped into a nearby trench.

The unconscious man was subsequently taken out of the trench by public-spirited persons and taken to the Mibicuri Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor.

The body was taken to Ramoo’s Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Further investigations are ongoing.

