Berbice rice farmer allegedly shot dead during home invasion

A rice farmer was on Monday evening shot and killed at his West Berbice home after gunmen invaded his property.

Dead is 60-year-old Gregory Reynolds also called ‘Bermine’ of Lot 131 Number 8 Village West Coast Berbice. It is believed that he was shot sometime between 20:00h and 22:00h.

According to reports received, Reynolds, his wife and daughter were at home when the armed men stormed the house. The man was later found lying in a pool of blood in the lower flat of the building with suspected gunshot injuries.

Inews was told that Reynolds would normally give his wife and two children money whenever he sells his paddy at the end of each crop. However, on Monday evening neighbours claimed that they heard a heated argument emanating from the farmer’s house.

The dead man’s sister told this online publication that despite Reynolds living close to his siblings, none of them were alerted when the alleged bandits attacked nor after they left.

Barbra Pluck-King said her sister-in-law who was seated not far away from where her brother’s body was lying did not provide much information. As such, relatives believed that the robbery/murder was staged.

The couple had been married for more than 30-years and their union brought forth two children. Reynolds is survived by his nine siblings. Meanwhile, as Police continue their investigations, the wife and daughter of the farmer were taken into custody and are assisting with investigations.