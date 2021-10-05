Berbice porter dies after falling out of canter

A 30-year-old porter of Number 65 Village Corentyne, Berbice is now dead after he reportedly fell out of a canter tray on Monday.

The dead man has been identified as Dayonand Chandraban called Rasheed. The incident occurred at about 12:35h on the Number 65 Public Road.

At the time of the incident, Chandraban was standing in the tray of motor lorry GWW 7258 which was being driven by a 27-year-old heading south along the eastern lane of the Public Road.

The driver told the Police that he was proceeding 50 Kmph since he was transporting zinc, cement and other materials at the time. He related that he suddenly heard a loud noise coming from the tray of his lorry and as a result of the sound he glanced into his right-side rearview mirror and observed the Chandraban lying motionless on the centre of the said road.

He immediately stopped the vehicle and assisted in picking up Chandraban and rushed him to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor. The doctor then referred the injured man to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

The body is presently lying at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem examination.

A breathalyzer test conducted on the driver recorded zero readings. He is presently in custody assisting with the investigation.