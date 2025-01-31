Berbice pensioner choked to death after confronting abusive nephew

By: Andrew Carmichael

A man has been taken into custody after he allegedly choked his uncle to death.

The incident occurred at Goed Bananen Land, East Canje, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) on Thursday morning.

The dead man has been identified as 77-year-old Pooshandeo Rambaran called “Kamal”.

The pensioner lived with his 68-years-old wife Latchmin Davi Rambaran.

According to the police, an anonymous caller reported seeing a man choking another individual on the road.

A police rank responded to the report and when he arrived at the scene, the officer found Rambaran lying motionless.

His lifeless body was transported to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect is a 48-year-old security guard of Adelphi Village, East Canje. He was arrested and is currently in custody assisting with the investigation.

Meanwhile, the now dead man’s wife explained that the security guard is her nephew and his wife works as a domestic worker on Thursdays at her house.

According to the now widowed woman, her nephew had been accusing his wife of having an affair with another man and would frequently come to her house on Thursdays when his wife is there and verbally abuse her.

“The last time he came, he push his finger inside her throat; she came down and tell me – she was crying,” the pensioner revealed.

“He does cus she and tell she that she got man; she is not a type like that. I am not picking up for her. She worked with me for six years,” Rambaran said.

She noted that on Thursday, her nephew bore a hole in his wife’s bicycle wheel, resulting in the tire becoming flat.

“He come and looking after the bicycle and cussing up…”

The now dead man reportedly scolded his nephew over his attitude.

According to woman, her husband asked his nephew to leave and threatened to put a padlock on the gate.

She further related that on three occasions, her husband went out to his nephew who was fixing the bicycle on the road in front of the gate.

“The third time when the man go out to him, he asked him what he getting on with, and with that, he scramble my husband and I ask him to stop his madness – he strong. He take his two hands and he squeeze my husband,” the grieving woman disclosed.

The woman said after hearing no sounds for a while, she got out of the hammock to investigate and noticed her husband lying motionless on the ground.

She said that together with a neighbour, they tried to resuscitate him but he was unresponsive.

Her nephew then walked into the yard, and at the same time, a police officer arrived.

Rambaran said her husband had been very supportive of her and had been assisting with all of the house chores as a result of her ailment.

“He do everything for me,” she explained.

The woman has been suffering with arthritis for the past six years and has been almost confined to a bed.

“Right now I don’t know where my head is from my foot because he was my hand and foot… He does come to my bed and bring my biscuit and tea and then carry back the plate, rub my foot with ointment,” she disclosed.

“He didn’t deserve that. Nobody he was bad to, nobody at all,” the widow cried.

