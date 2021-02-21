Berbice motorcyclist hospitalised after crashing into parked truck

A young motorcyclist is now hospitalised with several fractures about his body after crashing into a parked truck on the East Canje Road, Berbice.

The accident occurred sometime around 04:35h this morning.

Injured is 20-year-old Inzinaan Ishak of New Area Canefield, East Canje.

According to police reports, Ishak was proceeding west on the Canefield Public Road at a fast rate of speed when he collided with the truck which was parked on the southern parapet.

The young man then fell on the road where he received several injuries about his body. He was picked up in a semi-conscious state by public-spirited citizens and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital and subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC).

Ishak sustained a fractured left thigh, fractured jaw and lacerations about the body. His condition is listed as stable.

Further enquiries in progress.