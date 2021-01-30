Berbice motorcyclist hospitalised after colliding with car

A 26-year-old man of NUmber 73 Village, Corentyne, is now hospitalised after losing control of his bike and colliding into a hire car on the Springlands Public Road, Berbice.

The accident occurred sometime around 22:05h on Friday.

The 33-year-old driver of the hire car told the police that he was proceeding south along the eastern lane at a normal rate of speed when he put on his left indicator and was in the process of stopping his vehicle to pick up a passenger on the eastern footpath. But while doing so, he said the motorcyclist who was proceeding at the rear of the hire car at a fast rate of speed and was in the process of overtaking when he lost control of the bike and collided into the rear-right side of the car.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist fell onto the road surface resulting in him sustaining injuries about his body. He was picked up in a conscious state by public-spirited citizens and taken to Skeldon Public Hospital, where he was admitted for observation in the Accident and Emergency unit suffering from head injuries and bruises about his body.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old car driver, a resident of First Street, Number 79 Village, Corriverton, Corentyne, was arrested and taken into custody to assist with the investigation.

Both vehicles were lodged as the investigation continues.