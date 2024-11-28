Berbice minibus driver jailed for dangerous driving

Minibus driver Orlando Trim of D’Edward Village, West Coast Berbice appeared on Tuesday before Blairmont Magistrate Ravindra Mohabeer charged with the following traffic-related violations: dangerous driving, failure to ensure the safety of a passenger, and breaching the condition of his road service licence.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to all three charges and had the following penalties imposed on him: $5000 for failure to ensure the safety of a passenger; $5000 for breach of condition of road service licence; and a sentence to serve two months’ imprisonment for dangerous driving.

These charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on the Rosignol public road on November 12, wherein Trim had allowed a school child to cling to the back of the moving bus instead of having a seat inside the vehicle.

