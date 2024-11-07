Berbice men try to bribe cop after being caught with allegedly stolen meat

A Corentyne cattle farmer and his son are both in police custody after attempting to bribe a police officer.

The incident occurred at the Number 51 Police Station.

According to the police, at about 2:30h on October 31, a party of police officers were on a mobile patrol at Back Street, Number 64 Village Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) when the officers observed a black Fielder Wagon HD 5120 driving along the said street.

Upon seeing the police, the driver exited the vehicle and ran into a yard, and made good his escape.

When the police checked the vehicle, they discovered several parts of cattle in the form of carcasses.

At 6:00hrs the same day, a 26-year-old hire car operator and a cattle farmer, both of the same address at Alness Village, Corentyne, approached a police sergeant who was part of the patrol.

The hire car operator claimed that he had been driving the car earlier, while the cattle farmer claimed ownership of the meat.

The cattle farmer allegedly told the Sergeant, “Yo, Sergeant (name withheld), see what you can do fuh we, we get a $100,000.”

The sergeant collected the money and counted it in their presence and it amounted to $100,000.

The duo was then told of the allegation of bribing a police officer, cautioned, arrested and taken to Number 51 Police Station.

Legal advice was sought and Flemming Gray, a hire driver along with Garfield Gray have been charged. They are expected to appear at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court today (Thursday) to answer to the charge of alleged bribery.

