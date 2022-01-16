Berbice market vendor homeless after fire destroys home

A New Amsterdam Market, Berbice, vendor and his wife are now homeless after a fire destroyed their Mada Farm, Corentyne, home this morning.

The mid-morning blaze was first detected on the upper flat of the two-story building sometime before 09:00hrs.

Asif Mohamed, who was not home at the time, told INews that he was a few houses away preparing for a religious function to observe his father’s first death anniversary when he got news of the fire.

“My wife called me and told me that the house is on fire,” the 43-year-old vendor recalled.

He explained that all the cooking for the religious function was being done at his house but at the time the fire started, no one was in the upper flat.

According to Mohamed, from all indications, the fire would have started in the vicinity of where the main switch and fuse box are situated.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring building, where a 92-year-old gravedigger resides, also sustained slight damages from this morning’s inferno. The elderly man’s son used a garden hose to soak the building after the fire started to spread.

Meanwhile, a unit from the Rose Hall Town Fire Station and one from the New Amsterdam Fire Department arrived on the scene, and while firefighters could not stop the fire from completely destroying Mohamed’s house, they were able to contain it from spreading and causing extensive damages to the next-door building.