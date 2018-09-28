Berbice man who allegedly stabbed wife to death arrested on EC

After days of evading investigators, a Bath Settlement man who brutally killing his wife and left her body to decay in thier home was on Thursday evening nabbed at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

His wife, Chandrawattie Williams was discovered on Tuesday evening by the couple’s teenage son. Her body bore several stab wounds suspected to have been inflicted by the suspect.

It was reported that Williams’ body was found at about 18:00h in her Bath Squatting Area, West Coast Berbice, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) home.

The dead woman’s brother Dharampaul Mohan told the Guyana Times that his 13-year-old nephew received a phone call from his father who reportedly told him to go to the house and turn on the lights. It was then that he made the discovery.

Having found his mother’s body, the teen raised an alarm and subsequently saw his father approaching him with a cutlass in his hand. According to Mohan, his nephew ran over to his aunt’s house to seek refuge.

This publication understands that the now dead woman was constantly abused by her husband, in their 20-year long relationship.

Court records even showed that Ugan Kumal Williams, also called “Shahrukh Khan” has been charged with assault of Chandrawattie Williams with the most recent charges being implemented last week.

However, when the matters were called in court, his wife had declined to give evidence.

The suspect had been before the court for allegedly for burning the house they once shared.