Berbice man wanted for murder of former priest

Orlando Orin Ormando Richards, 21, of Gibraltar Road, Corentyne Berbice is wanted by the police in relation to the murder of former priest George Chuck-A-Sang.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Orlando Orin Ormando Richards, is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers: 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 225-6940, 911 or the nearest police station.

Rawle McPherson, 45, of Victoria, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and Mohanie Mohabir, 43, of Corentyne, Berbice were yesterday charged with the man’s murder.

The pair was arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The charge states that between December 21 and December 22, 2020, at the St. Sidwell’s Anglican Church, Vlissengen Road, Lodge, Georgetown, they murdered Chuck-A-Sang.

The duo will make their next court appearance on February 25. Reports indicate that the duo are known to the priest and would visit him often.

Chuck-A-Sang lived alone at the vicarage of the church.

His daughter told investigators that she last spoke to her father on December 18.

On the day in question, she called her father via WhatsApp but he did not answer.

The daughter later then went to her father’s home where she discovered his body in a motionless state on the floor.

Police had said there were what appeared to be seven stab wounds about his body, and his forehead appeared to be swollen.