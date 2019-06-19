ECD man to spend 13 years behind bars for killing friend

A Corentyne, Berbice, fisherman was on Tuesday jailed for 13-years by Justice Joann Barlow after pleading guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

Hilton Lilly of Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara had indicated his willingness to plea to the lesser count when the charge was read to him at the June session of the Berbice Criminal Assizes.

The 49-year-old man pleaded not guilty to the capital offense of murder but guilty to manslaughter. According to the prosecution’s case, on October 26, 2014, at Number 66 Village Corentyne, Regions Six (East Berbice/Corentyne) Lilly killed Lakeram Singh also called “Dafat” and David of Lot 13 Fyrish Village, also on the Corentyne.

It had been reported that the two fishermen were imbibing at a shop a short distance away from the Number 66 Fishermen’s Complex when an argument ensued resulting in both men being injured.

Singh allegedly armed himself with a cutlass and chopped Lilly on his hand. Lilly, in turn, grabbed a knife and stabbed Singh. The man was stabbed to his face, head and back and collapsed. He was picked up and rushed to the Skeldon Hospital where he died while receiving medical attention. Lilly was subsequently arrested and charged.