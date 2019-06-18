Berbice man stabbed to death during brawl; suspect arrested

A man who had been expecting his first child later this year was on Sunday evening stabbed to death during a brawl at a popular shop at Limlair, Corentyne Coast, East Berbice.

Dead is 25-year-old Patrick Nelson, also called “Boy,” of Lot 5 Second Street, Limlair, Corentyne, Berbice. Based on reports received, the young man was stabbed once to his chest, and he collapsed and died.

INews was told that the late Patrick Nelson, with his brother and cousin, was at a shop on Sunday evening when the suspect entered, reportedly in an intoxicated state, to purchase an item but the shop owner refused to sell him.

This reportedly angered the suspect, and he started to misbehave. Nelson’s cousin reportedly upbraided the suspect and an argument erupted between them.

Nelson, who was also under the influence of alcohol, intervened in that argument, but was seen leaving when the suspect whipped out a knife and dealt him one blow to the chest.

The dead man’s mother, Nithem Camala Surijmohan, told INews that she had last spoken with her deceased son at about 20:00h on Sunday, before he left to go out on the road. She recalled receiving a telephone call from another son at about 23:00h, informing her that Nelson had been stabbed to death.

She said that, without hesitation, she rushed to the scene, only to see her son lying in a heap of sand covered in blood. She is of the opinion that her son might have survived if the Police had taken him to the hospital. She explained that when the Police arrived on scene, they instructed that no one should touch her son.

Nelson’s wife, Narimon Sattar, is still in disbelief.

The victim leaves to mourn his six siblings, along with his mother and wife.

The suspect, who lives two Villages away at Hogstye, has since been arrested and is expected to be charged with the heinous crime.