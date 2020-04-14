Berbice man killed in hit and run

A 23-year-old man succumbed to his injuries on Monday after he was stuck down in an apparent hit and run accident on Monday evening on the Moleson Creek Public Road, Corentyne Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Dead is Ron Thomas of Moleson Creek , Corentyne. Based on reports received, the now dead man left his sibling’s house and was heading home when he was struck down by as speeding vehicle which fled the scene.

Thomas was picked up and taken to the Skeldon Hospital but due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was referred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning.

The car suspected to have been involved in the accident was impounded and the driver was taken into police custody assisting with investigations.