Berbice man killed in early morning accident

A former National Footballer was killed when the car he was driving ran off the East Coast Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne), Highway and ended up in a trench.

Dead is Joshua Butts 21, of lot 45 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam.

The incident took place sometime around 03:30hrs today on the Warren Public Road, East Coast Berbice

Police say Butts was seen driving motorcar, PTT7891, along the southern side of the road when he appeared to have lost control, which subsequently plunged into a nearby trench located on the southern side of the road.

Butts was taken out of the car by public-spirited citizens and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was receiving treatment for his injuries but eventually succumbed.

INews understands that Butts and others had attended an Emancipation Day “get-together” on the Corentyne and were heading home in the wee hours of the morning when the incident occurred.

Investigations are ongoing.

In 2013, Butts was part of the National Under-16 Football squad. He had been a prominent figure at the Digicel National Schools Football tournament in Berbice and eventually made it to the national team but was later kicked off the squad.