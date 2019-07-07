Berbice man killed in early morning accident, friend critical

A 21-year-old, Seafield Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB) man is now dead after the car in which he was traversing slammed into a utility pole on the Golden Grove, West Berbice Public Road earlier this morning.

Dead is Lincoln Carmichael while his friend Shemar Hercules of Bush Lot, WCD is battling for his life in the hospital.

Inews understands that at around 05:00h, the duo was heading home from a night out and Hercules who was the driver of the car reportedly loss control and slammed into a utility pole. He was reportedly speeding at the time of the accident.

Carmichael who was the front seat passenger was reportedly pinned in the mangled vehicle and succumbed at the scene.

Hercules was pulled from the wreckage by public sprinted persons and rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

An investigation is in progress.