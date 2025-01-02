Berbice man drowns in Essequibo Coast lake

A 36-year-old man drowned during a family outing at Lake Eleven in Huis T’ Dieren, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Dead is Gowkarran Inderjeet, also known as “Karran” or “Bud,” of No. 3 Village, West Coast Berbice.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at around 16:30hrs.

Reports are that Inderjeet had traveled to the Essequibo Coast to spend time with his wife Davie Inderjeet and his son Ayan Inderjeet and other family members. During the visit, he decided to visit the popular Lake Eleven.

At the lake, Inderjeet and his six-year-old son ventured into the lake for a swim.

A family member told the publication that Inderjeet unexpectedly stepped into a deep hole. At the time, the child was on Inderjeet’s shoulders.

Witnesses at the lake noticed the father and son struggling in the water and rushed to their assistance. While they successfully rescued the child, Inderjeet disappeared beneath the water and did not resurface.

A search party was immediately formed, and after an extensive search, Inderjeet’s lifeless body was recovered from the lake.

Investigations are ongoing.

