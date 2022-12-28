Berbice man charged over brutal murder of teen

Lester Eion LaFleur was today remanded to prison over the brutal murder of a teenager at Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

LaFleur, 41, appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court at the where he was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

On December 21, 15-year-old Carlos Leung was brutally killed, allegedly by LaFleur who is said to be suffering from a mental illness.

During the attack, 26-year-old Carl Singh, also of Angoy’s Avenue, was injured.

Police had reported that the suspect went to Singh’s gate and called out to buy chicken. As Singh approached, the suspect pulled out a knife and dealt him several stabs to his back and left side abdomen. Singh was able to escape and run down the street.

Moments later, the suspect attacked and killed Leung.

The teenager was sent by his mother to have his hair styled to attend his school party. He was on his bridge with his bicycle when he was attacked.

Police say the suspect reportedly walked up to the teenager and stabbed him in the chest. The suspect then pushed him into a nearby trench and held him under the water while stabbing him. He was stabbed five times: to the left side of the abdomen, arm, shoulder, and behind his ear.

The boy’s mother, Michelle Bess attempted to go to her son’s rescue but the attacker turned his attention on her, forcing her to flee back into the yard.

Reports are that after Singh was attacked and raised an alarm, several persons came out but by the time they got to the suspect, he was sitting on the teenager in the trench.

According to the police, the suspect was assaulted by persons and escorted by the police for medical attention. He received two lacerations to his right hand.

The murder weapon, a knife, was retrieved in the trench.

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to January 25.