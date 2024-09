A Berbice contractor was on Thursday arraigned for allegedly raping an 11-year-old boy.

Narish Narinedatt, 31, of East Bank Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) appeared before the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court where he pleased not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of $200,000.

The man was arrested on Sunday after a report was made to the police.

He will have to return to court on October 3rd for a police progress report.

--- ---