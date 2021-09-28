Berbice man beaten to death during row over wife

A 30-year-old man is now in police custody after he allegedly beat a man to death during an argument on Sunday night.

The dead man has been identified as 29-year-old Lakeram ‘Videsh’ Dhurup of Lot 95 Number 72 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Police say the incident occurred at about 23:00h while the suspect and Dhurup were arguing over his wife.

Based on information received, the two men, who lived in the same yard, were arguing; and after the argument, both men went into the yard, where the now dead man allegedly continued to hurl expletives at the suspect. Dhurup went on to choke the suspect, which caused him to get angry.

The incensed man then picked up a wooden bat and dealt Dhurup three lashes to his right hand, forehead and back. After being dealt the lashes, Dhurup fell on the concrete surface, where he hit his face and forehead and became unconscious.

Dhurup was then picked up by the suspect, who took him into the house and applied Limacol and water to his head in an effort to revive him. The effort failed, and an alarm was raised.

Dhurup was transported to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body is presently at the Skeldon Public Hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

Investigations into this matter are ongoing.