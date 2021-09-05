Berbice man arrested for sexually assaulting woman

A Berbice, Region Six, man is in Police custody after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman.

Police say the incident occurred sometime between September 1st and 3rd, 2021.

Enquiries revealed that the suspect and the victim, a 44-year-old woman, are known to each other for over 30 years.

According to the victim, she was in front of her home on the dates mentioned when the suspect came up to her and started to abuse her using a series of foul language and he held on to her private parts.

The matter was reported to the police on Saturday and the suspect was arrested and placed into custody, pending investigations.