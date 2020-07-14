Berbice man arraigned for killing friend over bottle of Guinness

A 27-year-old man, who is accused of fatally stabbing his friend during an argument over a bottle of Guinness, was on Monday released on bail.

Seon Rajgopaul, a security officer of Pope Street, New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), is accused of killing 23-year-old Nikosie Vankenie between July 3 and 5, 2020, at High Dam Mount Sinai, popularly referred to as Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam.

The accused appeared at a New Amsterdam Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plead to the indictment.

During his court appearance, the accused was unrepresented but was placed on $300,000 bail.

He is expected to make his next court appearance on July 27.

It was reported that on the evening on July 3, Vankenie and Rajgopaul were under a shed consuming alcohol when an argument broke out over a bottle of “Guinness”.

During the argument, the suspect allegedly whipped out a pair of scissors and stabbed Vankenie twice to his neck and abdomen. Persons close to both men told investigators that the incident might have stemmed from an old grievance between the two men.

Rajgopaul, in his defence, had told investigators that Vankenie attacked him with a long knife and he defended himself by stabbing the man with a pair of scissors.