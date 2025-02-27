Berbice house goes up in flames following domestic dispute

A family is now homeless after their house went up in flames on Thursday afternoon following a dispute between a man and his wife.

Flames were initially seen coming from the building situated at Vryman’s Ervin, New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), during mid-afternoon.

At the time, Debra Timmers was not at home. The 33-year-old woman said she was on her way to the police station to file a report against her husband.

She wanted her reputed husband to remove from the home the couple shared for the past two years.

“Today we went to court…he does always be molesting me and every time he getting off… When we went to the court, he force us to say we don’t want any story because he kept threatening me and my brother. After her get off, while I was going home, I feel hurt because every time he doing stuff and he getting off and he keep hurting me. So when I reached home I told him to pack his stuff and leave… Within the argument, I said I was going to the police station and when I reached a little way going, somebody asked me if it is not my place smoking and I said ‘no I left the boy home’, and I continued proceeding to go where I going.”

However, when Timmers did return home, the small structure was burnt to the ground. The woman operated a small retail business from the house.

“I didn’t have much… it was a gas stove, a freezer, a chair set, my bed, a glass table and other stuff. Only two days ago I restocked my freezer; I bought drinks, water, juice and I bought grocery stuff to make egg balls, channa, plantain… a new pressure pot…”

Meanwhile, the woman explained that the couple had been before the court on numerous occasions but because of threats by her husband, she was forced to drop the matter on each occasion.

“So when he taking advantage of me, it does be me alone. I does have to run out, sometimes all hours in the night,” Timmers added.

She said she was forced to endure the abuse because the only family she has is a brother who has a physical disability, her mother and aging father.

Looking ahead, Timmers said she is uncertain about the future.

“I will have to go by my mom and probably get a job and from that, see what to do,” she said.

Nevertheless, she is still hoping she can return to her business.

Meanwhile, the fire service is probing the cause of the fire while the police are also investigating and are seeking to locate the husband.

