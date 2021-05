Kishan Bayo called “Penton”, a 26-year-old fisherman of Number 76 Village Corentyne, Berbice allegedly drowned some time between 12:30hrs and 16:45hrs on May 3.

The man was last seen alive and highly inebriated about 12:30 hours.

About 16:45hrs, he was seen lying motionless in a drain at Number 76 Village.

The body was examined and no marks of violence were seen.

Investigations are ongoing.