Berbice fisherman dies after vehicle plunges into trench

The lifeless body of 34-year-old fisherman, Mitchell Benn, was pulled from his pickup, which was submerged in a canal at Port Mourant, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) on Saturday.

According to police reports, Benn would have lost control of his pickup and dove off the road and into a canal at the Access Dam, Babu Jaan.

At the time, Benn was driving his pick-up, GRR 9936, when the incident occurred a short distance from his Lot 203 Area R Ankerville, Port Mourant, home.

Based on reports, Benn was proceeding west along an access dam at Babu Jaan, allegedly at a fast rate of speed, when he lost control of the vehicle and ended up in the canal. The vehicle was partially submerged with the fisherman inside.

He was subsequently pulled from the vehicle in an unconscious condition and taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The body is currently at Ramoo’s funeral home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are continuing.

--- ---