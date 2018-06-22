Berbice farmer who ingested poison after murdering wife said to be stable

The 30-year-old man who brutally stabbed his wife to death before consuming poison on Wednesday evening, is said to be in a stable condition at the Port Mourant Hospital in Corentyne, Berbice.

Imran Lyte, a farmer is accused of murdering his reputed wife, Tovanie Simmons, 28, of Second Street, Limilar, Corentyne, Berbice.

Based on police information, the incident occurred at about 23:20hrs.

This online publication was informed that Simmons was staying at her mother’s residence, and as such, on the evening in question, Lyte visited the home to discuss a misunderstanding between him and the woman’s brother- which had occurred on Sunday last.

However, the 28-year-old mother of four, and Lyte became involved in a heated argument.

This resulted in the accused allegedly whipping out a knife from his left side pants waist and stabbing Simmons several times.

The woman barely managed to run out of the house, jumped from the veranda, and ran about 200 meters east before she fell to the ground.

Lyte then allegedly ran up behind the defenseless woman and slit her throat, before fleeing the scene to hide out in the back dam area of the village.

Simmons was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

She sustained 12 stab wounds to her neck, left breast, back, left hip, left forearm, right chest and chin, collectively.

Lyte then attempted to take his own life by drinking gramaxone.

He was rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital, where he remains under police guard.

Investigations are ongoing.