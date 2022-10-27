Berbice farmer counting major losses after 53 sheep disappear

Cattle rustling continues to be a major problem faced by farmers in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), and one farmer is seeking the intervention of the Ministry of Agriculture after 53 of his sheep went missing on Monday.

According to that farmer, the disappearance of animals from within the savannah has forced many farmers to take their animals to residential areas where they live, but this creates other issues with crop farmers.

Oudal Budhram, a cattle farmer of Number 55 Village Corentyne, in venting his frustration over the situation, having recently lost 53 sheep, says it is a significant blow to his livelihood. Budhram said that up until Sunday night, he had 62 sheep. On Monday, when he went to the savannah where he had left his animals, he found only ten of them.

“Abie search round the whole area where the sheep dem ah graze, and we couldn’t find the sheep. When we come, we observe about ten young ones; they pick out the big sheep dem and leff the kiddie dem, an carry way all the big sheep dem — fifty-three what me check,” Budrham said.

He has since made a report to the Police. Budram, who also has 20 goats and 15 head of cattle which he keeps at the savannah in the backlands of Number 56 Village, said this is not the first time he has lost sheep as a result of theft. The loss of the animals, he said, has dealt him a tremendous blow, since he depends solely on his stock to make a living.

He explained that he has invested over $1M in sheep.

Budhram has been rearing sheep for over four years. He says this is the heaviest loss he has suffered.

“From the big flood, thirty-seven head dead from the flood,” he said while noting that he also lost eleven at one time as a result of theft.

“Last March that gone, I buy five Alsace cow to get milk, because me na wuk no way, so I say I gon milk dem cow and get lil money. It cost me $1.5M, and dem man go away with all five, and now they go away with over $1M worth in sheep fo me. Me na know wah fo turn to now,” he continued.

Cattle rustling and the theft of small ruminants has been one of the major issues affecting animal farmers on the Upper Corentyne.

According to Budhram, other farmers in the community have been losing small animals, but this is the first time so many were stolen at one time.

Apart from this, farmers have to deal with attacks by jaguars, pythons and alligators, even dogs which go to the savannah and feast on the newly born.

However, Budhram strongly believes his missing animals were the victims of theft.

Only recently, Police officials in the region said they would be paying more attention to cattle rustling, and promised results before the end of October. This was after farmers had complained that the law enforcement officers seemed inept in dealing with the situation.

Meanwhile, a butcher from New Amsterdam has been placed before the court for cattle rustling and related charges.