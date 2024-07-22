Berbice farmer chops son after he refused to work for him

A young farmer is now seeking medical attention after he was chopped in the head by his father for refusing to work on his rice plot on Tuesday. The injured man has been identified as Guresh Basdeo, 29, of Number 55 Village Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Basdeo told this publication that his father demanded that he spray his rice but instead, he went to visit the home of another farmer with whom he worked. This reportedly angered his father who turned up at the farmer’s house and began threatening his son.

At the time, he was carrying a cutlass.

“He start rubbing the cutlass on the road and say, ‘come you mudda … ah gon chap yo here today. If you can’t do me wuk, you can’t do nobody else wuk,’ and he rush up to me with the cutlass.

Basdeo recalled his father inflicting a wound to his head after which he entered his car and sped off the scene. The matter was later reported to the No.51 Police Station and Basdeo went to seek medical attention at the Skeldon Hospital.

According to Basdeo, one day before the chopping incident, his father turned up at his place of employment and threatened to harm him if he did not leave the work and attend to his plot that is under cultivation.

“I can’t leave my work to go and spray his rice,” he told this publication.

Basdeo noted that his wife is eight months pregnant and he was seeking to earn as much money as possible to take care of her. The police are continuing their investigations.

