Berbice farmer charged for possession of illegal gun, ammo

A Corentyne farmer was on Thursday remanded to prison when he appeared at the Whim Magistrate Court for possession of illegal firearm and ammunition.

Cloyd Davis, 59, of Limlair Village, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne) pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleges that on June 23, he had in his possession one .22 Revolver and (39) .22 live rounds of ammunition.

The court heard that on the day in question at Limlair Village, police observed Davis was carrying a haversack and was acting in a suspicious manner.

As such, he was intercepted and a search was carried out during which the illegal firearm and ammunition were found along with a quantity of cannabis.

Davis, who made a virtual appearance before Magistrate Renita Singh and also pleaded guilty to the possession of five grams of cannabis and was fined $10,000.

He will return to court on July 27 for gun and ammo possession charge.