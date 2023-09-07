Berbice double murder: Suspects released again; evidence submitted to lab for testing

The two suspects who were re-arrested in relation to the murders of a mother and her child have been released from police custody.

Police spokesperson Mark Ramotar revealed that the suspects were released last night after being further interviewed by investigators based on certain information that was obtained.

INews had reported that 33-year-old Serrana Arokium, the brother and uncle of the victims, and another person were re-arrested in connection with the murders of 31-year-old Melissa Arokium and her son, Anthony Arokium.

Meanwhile, the police said investigators are also awaiting the results of physical evidence submitted to the Guyana Forensic Laboratory for testing.

On August 23, 2023, the bodies of the mother and her eight-year-old son were discovered at their home at Mangrove Street, Rose Hall Town, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne). The case was almost immediately transferred to the Major Crimes Unit.

However, within two hours of the discovery, Police had arrested four persons of interest including the brothers and boyfriend of the now dead woman.

It was reported that the woman’s body was found lying in a pool of blood on the floor, while the child was on his bed and was also in a pool of blood. His body had what appeared to be at least one stab wound to the back of his neck, while his mother’s body appeared to have chop wounds to the neck, shoulder and chest.

The victim operated a small grocery shop at her home. She shared the building with her brother, Serrana, a cane harvester, but they lived in separate apartments.

The brother reportedly left home at 04:00h on the day in question to go to work, and upon his return at about 11:00h, he did not notice anything unusual. The bodies were discovered at about 13:00h, by another brother who was visiting.

The woman’s boyfriend had told detectives that one day prior to the gruesome discovery, he had visited the woman’s home where he found her crying. The man explained that when he asked her why she was crying, she did not give much details.

The mother and son were laid to rest on Saturday.

