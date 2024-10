A Berbice construction worker was on Thursday placed on $200,000 bail when he appeared at a New Amsterdam Court charged with sexual activity with a child under the age of 16 years.

The act was allegedly committed on a boy on September 22.

Naresh Narinedatt, 31, of Rotterdam, East Bank Berbice, appeared before Magistrate Michelle Matthias and pleaded not guilty to the charge. The charge was laid under Section 11 (3) of the Sexual Offences Act Chapter 8:03.

--- ---