Berbice businessman beaten, robbed by armed bandits

A Bath Settlement, Berbice businessman was on Saturday attacked and robbed by a group of armed bandits.

Reports are that three masked men – one armed with a firearm – pounced on Akash Fashion of Lot 55 Waterloo, Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) at about 18:45h on Saturday.

Amkarran Lucckich-arran called “Bandu”, the owner of Akash Fashion, related that he was at the time packing up some items he had outside on display when he saw a white car stop in front of his business place.

“So, I turn around to go inside the store because I think that is customers; I was picking up the clothes outside because it was closing up time.”

He stated that as he entered the building, one of the men approached him from behind, held him around his waist and dragged him into the store.

“At the same time, two of them run past me and go to my sister, brother-in-law and nephew and pull them inside the store and they put all of us to lie down on the floor.”

The men then demanded cash and other valuables. “Bandu” said he gave them in excess of $150,000, which he had in his pocket.

They also removed bottles of perfume, wristwatches and jewellery from the store.

The quartet was told to remain on the ground while the man with the firearm stood guard over them as the two other intruders went to the upper flat of the building. The bandits removed an Xbox game, two laptops valued $260,000 and about $15,000 along with gold jewellery including a diamond ring all valued in excess of $300,000.

The entire ordeal lasted less than 15 minutes. The businessman said the men then exited and sped away in the awaiting car.

The car was later discovered abandoned at Number 7 Village, West Coast Berbice. It is believed that it was stolen. Police have since launched an investigation.