Berbice Bridge to be closed for 5hrs from Feb 21-22 to facilitate pontoon exchange

See full statement from the Berbice Bridge Company Inc.:

The Berbice Bridge Company Inc. (BBCI) wishes to inform the Travelling Public that we

will commence our Pontoon Exchange Program.

Please take note of the following schedule:

Vehicular traffic will be fully closed on Friday, February 21st, 2025, from 21:00hrs

(09:00 PM) to 02:00hrs (2:00 AM) on Saturday, February 22nd, 2025.

This closure is necessary to facilitate our Pontoon Exchange, which is crucial for maintaining the safety and reliability of the Berbice River Bridge.

We understand that this may cause some inconvenience and ask for your understanding and cooperation during this period.

The Berbice Bridge Company Inc. is committed to ensuring the continued safety of all the Bridge users and appreciates your patience as we carry out this essential work. We thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to improve our services.

Stay informed and drive safely.

For updates or more information, please contact us at:

 Website: www.berbicebridge.com

 Facebook: Berbice Bridge Company

 Email: [email protected]

 Phone: 592-327-5466 / 5676

--- ---