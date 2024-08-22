Benn wants 300-500 army, police recruits from Amerindian villages annually

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, has called on indigenous leaders to encourage hinterland youths to join the disciplined services, during the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal, on Wednesday.

This initiative aligns with the government’s aims to diversify the forces and equip villages with professionals from their communities.

Minister Benn requested 300-500 annual recruits from Amerindian communities, emphasising the sustainability of having locals serve in the interior.

The government, he underscored, believes this approach will lead to better understanding, relationships, and task execution within the communities.

The government’s goal is to enhance community development and security through local involvement in these services.

“It would be more efficient, it would be more caring, it would be more responsive to the needs and understanding of the communities in which people reside overall,” he said.

As part of his presentation, the minister outlined the government’s strides in the modernisation and improvement of services offered by the Guyana Police Force, and the Fire and Prison Services.

He informed leaders that police stations should have cameras to ensure people are comfortable and safe from extortion, abuse, and disrespect, emphasising that the goal is to have more empathetic, careful, and responsible discipline services.

Leaders were reminded of their crucial role in preventing the occurrences of transnational crimes, including drug and human trafficking.

Minister Benn also addressed issues relating to firearm and road licences, with leaders requesting for these services to be made available in their communities. [DPI]

