Benn meets with US Marshals Service to discuss extradition processes, other matters

Officers from the United States Marshals Service and the U.S Embassy Regional Security Office on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn.

The meeting, held in the Ministry’s boardroom, focused on key areas of cooperation, including crime-fighting strategies, extradition processes, and other mutual agreements aimed at strengthening security collaboration between Guyana and the United States.

Also in attendance were the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Andre Ally, and officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Discussions underscored the ongoing commitment of both parties to enhancing law enforcement partnerships and addressing regional security concerns.

