Benn hints at charges against errant taxi driver who got assaulted by cop

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn has indicated that charges are likely to be instituted against a taxi driver who was assaulted by a police officer who was seemingly acting in self defence.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning in the vicinity of the New Amsterdam Town Council, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The altercation, which was captured on camera, shows the taxi driver throwing the first punch at the policeman, causing him to retaliate.

In so doing, the cop pinned the taxi driver to the ground where he continued to beat him.

Commenting on the situation today, Minister Benn insinuated that the taxi driver was wrong.

“The taxi driver assaulted a peace officer and that, as far as I’m aware, is a charge under Guyana’s laws…the taxi driver, I believe too, was being engaged by the police officer because he was blocking the road or making some kind of traffic infringement and was not cooperating. So, that appeared to be, basically the issue,” Minister Benn posited.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has since announced that an investigation would be launched, with Top Cop (acting) Clifton Hicken saying that “the police does not and cannot operate in isolation, thus the need for partnership and cooperation between the police and the public – one that should be premised on mutual trust and cooperation while exploring every avenue to maintain law and order in society.”

According to the GPF, the officer in question was attempting to arrest the civilian. The Top Cop has also assured that Police Force is working on postures and strict adherence to SOPs aimed at ensuring that ranks are professional in the discharge of their duties, even in the face of harassment and intimidation from non-cooperating civilians.