Belgian firm aiming to be ‘lighting solution’ for oil rigs offshore Guyana

Belgium-based lighting company, Schreder has expressed interest in Guyana’s growing oil and gas sector, saying it can be the lighting solution for Guyana’s offshore oil rigs.

Regional Director of Schreder operations in Trinidad and Tobago and the West Indies, Densil Raghoo in an exclusive interview with this publication said that the company is the solution for lighting on offshore oil rigs in Guyana’s waters.

Raghoo said that Schreder has a large part to play in Guyana’s oil and gas sector, specifically in providing lighting solutions to shore bases. “All these shore bases opening with warehouses and all these things needs proper lighting which these international companies require. We believe we are the solution for them. And we have worked with these companies already, globally,” he said.

The lighting company which is based in Belgium has been in operations for more than 100 years and will now venture into the lands of Guyana.

As such, Raghoo stated that the company will be looking to make new business partners with businesses and Government organisations in Guyana, like the office of the Prime Minister.

He revealed, “We had a very successful meeting with the Honourable Prime Minister and we are looking to do a joint venture with him on a project he has recommended. So, within a couple of months with the necessary approvals and stuff, you will see some of our lightings in front of the Prime Minister’s office.”

The company is also looking to invest in the people of Guyana by providing training in industrial lighting. He mentioned that with the rapid advancement of technology and a call for a more modernised and technology-equipped workforce, Schreder is ready to pass on their knowledge in the lighting industry to the people of Guyana.

“It goes by us delivering certain training to whoever may require it and that is something we believe in, because if you don’t have the opportunity to train the Guyanese people to come up to the standard that is required, I mean, we won’t go anywhere. So, we have to start by showing them what we have, what we do and try and interact on that training, and that’s not for us, it’s for the Guyanese people who would be on the ground implementing these things,” Raghoo said.

The company is currently seeking out office space to begin full operations in the country. The company alluded to many projects that will soon see completion once they have settled in Guyana.

Schreder is the leading independent outdoor lighting solution provider worldwide with seven research and development centres worldwide.

They provide lighting solutions in road industry, sport, campus, tunnel, decorative & urban smart cities & connected management systems to control lighting and deal with lighting pollution. (By: Shane Marks)