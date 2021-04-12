Bel Air Park woman wanted for operating Pyramid Scheme

Police have issued a wanted bulletin for 33-year-old Keziah Jeuel Roberts who has allegedly been operating a pyramid scheme in Guyana.

The woman is accused of falsely obtaining monies from several Guyanese between September 2020 and February 2021.

Roberts’ last known address is Lot 88 Eping and Ituni, Bel Air Park, Georgetown.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Keziah Jeuel Roberts is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 225-3079, 225-3085, 268-2328, 268-2298/2222, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.