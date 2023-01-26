Bees attack students at Tutorial Academy Secondary School

The Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) had to be called in to a beehive situated near the Tutorial Academy Secondary School after some of the students there were attacked by bees.

The incident occurred this morning and forced classes to be dismissed.

According to information reaching this publication, the injuries sustained by the students are not serious.

The beehive is located in some bushes beyond the school fence at Savannah Park, Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Photos and reporting by: Andrew Carmichael