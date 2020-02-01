Bee invasion causes National Park closure

An apparent infestation of bees has forced authorities to temporarily close the National Park until further notice.

This was announced by the Protected Areas Commission (PAC) today (Saturday, February 1, 2020).

According to Public Relations Officer, Malika Ramsey, the Commission is working feverishly to investigate and have this mattered sorted as soon as possible.

“The decision to close is to ensure that all patrons and citizens are safe and unharmed,” she ecplained.

Meanwhile, it was noted that bee experts have been contacted and will work with the Commission to ensure the park is reopened soonest.

The National Park is often used by persons daily for physical and sports activities. It is also a popular hangout spot for families on weekends.