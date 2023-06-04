Bedridden man perishes in Herstelling fire

A 58-year-old bedridden man is now dead after his bed caught on fire.

Dead is Sundar Nandkishore of Herstelling Sea Dam, East Bank Demerara.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the incident occurred at about 11:30h on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Reports are that Nandkishore is a bedridden diabetic who resides alone and is a heavy smoker.

His daughter, who lives a short distance from his house, told investigators that she was sitting on her verandah when she smelt and saw smoke coming from the man’s house. She alerted her brother who went to investigate and discovered Nandkishore lying on his bed which was engulfed in flames.

An alarm was raised and neighbours formed a bucket brigade and extinguished the fire. EMTs were summoned and pronounced Nandkishore dead at the scene.

His body was escorted to the Memorial Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination (PME) as further investigations are underway.

