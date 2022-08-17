‘Because We Care’ cash grant: Second phase distribution set for Thursday

The Ministry of Education will be conducting the second phase of distribution for the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant this week.

This phase will focus on two categories of beneficiaries; those parents who were unable to visit the respective distribution site during the initial phase and therefore could not uplift the grant and those parents whose child’s name did not appear on the list even though they are properly registered at their respective school.

The second phase of distribution will take place on Thursday, August 18, 2022,

across Guyana at identified distribution centres. We encourage those parents who

fall within one of the two categories above to make every effort to uplift the grant or

to authorize a trusted individual to do so on their behalf.

Parents or guardians must present a valid form of identification such as their

National Identification Card, passport or driver’s license. Parents or guardians who

do not possess a form of identification must be identified by a community leader, a

teacher or the headteacher of the school to be the parent or guardian of the child. If

someone is being authorized to uplift the grant, they need to present a valid form of

identification and the letter of authorization.

This exercise is necessary to allow those parents who genuinely could not have made

it on the initial date to uplift the grant and to ensure that the children whose names

were missing on their school’s list are not disenfranchised. The Ministry of Education

is happy to give this grant to students for their education so that they can be better

prepared for the new school year.