“Because We Care” cash grant initiative launched in Region Two

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand this morning launched the “Because We Care” $15,000 cash grant at the Cottonfield Secondary School in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The Minister is presently at the Anna Regina Secondary School and is scheduled to visit several other schools on the coast today.

Minister Manickchand says the reintroduction of the grant is testimony that the PPP/C Government is committed to delivering its promises to the people.

Other Ministers of Government have fanned out across the various regions to launch the programme.

The “Because We Care” cash grant is a manifesto promise fulfilled by the PPP/C Administration. It was first introduced in 2014 valued at $10,000. However, it was discontinued under the APNU+AFC and is now being reintroduced at $15,000. The school uniform and supplies cash grant has also been increased from $2,000 to $4,000. Each public school child will be entitled to $19,000.