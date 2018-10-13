Bebrice teen remanded over murder of colleague

A teenager was on Friday arraigned with the murder of his friend when he appeared at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court.

Nineteen-year-old Sasenarine Somai, also called “Orvin” or “Bobo”, of Lot 91 Number 69 Village, Corentyne, was not required to plea to the indictable charge.

The Police stated that between October 7 and 8, 2018, he murdered Mahindra Sooknanan, also called “KI”, 20, of Lot 36 Section A Number 69 Village, Corentyne.

Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh refused bail and ordered that Somai return to court on January 3, 2019.

The accused was represented by Attorney Chandra Sohan who made an application for the disclosure of statements. He told the court this it is his client’s first time in court.

It was reported that on the day in question, the suspect and the victim were imbibing when an argument broke out after the now dead man made a statement about the suspect’s wife.

The suspect reportedly got angry and left but it is alleged that he ambushed the victim when he was heading home and stabbed him to death.

Sooknanan’s body was discovered on Monday last in a pool of blood in the village.

The suspect was later arrested and reportedly confessed to the heinous crime.

Moreover, he reportedly led investigators to the area where he disposed on the murder weapon.

He would have given a confession statement to the Police and charges were instituted.