BDO Chartered Accountants opens office in Guyana

BDO Chartered Accountants on Thursday officially announced the opening of its office in Quamina Street, Georgetown, Guyana.

The firm offers audit and assurance services, tax compliance and advisory services, business services outsourcing such as payroll and accounting, and a wide range of other professional services.

The Guyana team is entirely staffed by local personnel and is headed by Rakesh Latchana, a member of the local accounting fraternity for over 20 years. He is also a member of the SME Implementation Group of the International Accounting Standards Board.

At a reception held at the Georgetown Marriott, Latchana said he was “extremely proud to be a part of this historic occasion. One of the largest professional services firms in the world is now firmly established in the Guyana market.

BDO’s global vision and brand promise is to be the leader for Exceptional Client Service and our clients can expect to see this promise delivered.”

In the Caribbean region, BDO’s network now extends to 21 countries. The Guyana office will have access to global network resources and will be working especially close with teams in Trinidad and Suriname.

BDO’s international network extends across 167 countries and territories, with 88,120 people working out of 1,671 offices. Global revenues for the year to September 2019 totaled US$9.6 billion or €8.5 billion, a 10.1% increase over the prior year.

BDO refers to one or more of the member firms of BDO International Limited, which form part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO, Chartered Accountants, a Guyana partnership, is a member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms.