BCB launches 2nd edition of “Special Projects Fund”

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) continues to create headlines as it marches towards continued success for cricket in the county, Guyana and the West Indies.

It recently launched its “Special Projects Fund” with an overwhelming response from three overseas friends of Berbice cricket. This is the second time that the Board has embarked on this initiative following the “Balls for Second Division Teams in Berbice Project” in 2018.

The first project – initiated by former BCB President Anil Beharry in conjunction with the BCB – was very successful and raised $830,000 which was made possible by Brian Chunilall, Noreen Seubaran-Gaskin, Yasin Mohamed, Two Friends of BCB, Ryan and Ian Bhagwandin, Derick and Renick Beharry, Kalvin Somrah, Raj “Rebels” Mathura, Faizal Jaffarally, Bobby and Pamela Kewlachand, Mukesh Matai, Danny Somai, Yadram Bhoj, Sharmila Muneshwar, Javed Raffik, Nazim Hussain, Allan Mangru, Owen Humphrey, Sean Devers, Vijai Dass, Bhim George, Surendra Hiralall, Jack Beharry, Latcho Mohabir, Chetram Seooppersaud and Jeffrey Samaroo.

Every cricket club in the county received cricket balls with the provision of some additional funds. Some young promising cricketers such as West Indies Under-15 pacer Isiah Thorne and National Under-19 opener Alex Algoo numbered among those to benefit. The second edition has received so far $165,000 from Tyler and Mia, Kalvin Somrah and Renick Beharry.

They all contributed towards the first project.

Funds from this project will assist cricket clubs with balls, assist young promising cricketers and the BCB to acquire cricket pitch covers so that key matches, including semi-finals and finals can be played without any rain interruption as the Board strives to spread the game across the length and breadth of the Ancient County.

In addition, the Board will consider other requests for funding as it sees fit. Former Minister, Dr Leslie Ramsammy assisted the Board with US$2000 worth of cricket balls to supplement this project.