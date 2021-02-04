BCB benefits from million-dollar Hetmyer trust fund

Mr and Mrs Hetmyer have fulfilled their commitment to the development of Berbice Cricket by presenting the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) with a cheque for one million dollars.

The funds are for the historic Shimron/Nirvani Hetmyer Berbice Cricket Board Cricket Trust Fund, which is scheduled to be launched next month.

Over the last two years, the Hetmyers have been very supportive of BCB President Hilbert Foster’s efforts to transform cricket in the Ancient County to the highest of levels.

Of these funds, $700,000 would be used to provide cricket balls for clubs across Berbice; $200,000 would be used for a University of Guyana student scholarship, and $100,000 would be used for the BCB Inter-County’s “most valuable player” award for four tournaments in 2021.

Additionally, from 2022, the Trust Fund would stand the cost of two students from the Berbice High School (the school Shimron attended) writing the Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate (CSEC) exams.

According to the BCB, the Hetmyers have been very generous to the BCB under the presidency of Hilbert Foster, and have already committed to sponsoring three tournaments at the cost of $500,000.

The Trust Fund would be launched on March 14.

The Berbice Cricket Board would like to extend profound gratitude to the Hetmyers for their massive investment in Berbice Cricket; and Foster and the BCB have been urging every Berbician to support Shimron Hetmyer in his cricketing career.

Shimron Hetmyer is currently in Antigua for the CG Insurance Regional Super50, where he is performing duty as Guyana Jaguars vice-captain. The entire BCB wish Shimron Hetmyer all the best in the upcoming tournament.