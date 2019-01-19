Bayliss, Grave support the use of Dukes balls for Test series

England Coach Trevor Bayliss and Cricket West Indies (CWI) Chief Executive Johnny Grave have backed the use of the Dukes ball for the upcoming Test series.

The ball which is specifically designed to adapt with abrasive Caribbean surfaces usually stays harder and swings for longer periods when compared to the more traditional balls such as kookaburra.

Both Grave and Bayliss were optimistic that the use of this ball will add spice to the series.

Grave reasoned that the newly adapted Dukes balls are ideal for Caribbean use and after consultation between the manufacturer and CWI officials, it was agreed that the balls would provide faster-moving, more entertaining cricket.

When the West Indies played their five Tests in the Caribbean last year using a batch of Dukes balls against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, pacers Shannon Gabriel and skipper Jason Holder bagged 28 wickets apiece at averages of 15.64 and 12.00 respectively.

The England star pair of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, who are closing in on 1000 Test wickets, will also relish the use of the Dukes ball as it is a specialty of the England bowlers; which prompted Bayliss to fully support the initiative.

Also the pitches for the upcoming Tests are being prepared to fully suit the wide array of pacers which both sides have to offer, with the first of 3 Tests bowling off on January 23 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.