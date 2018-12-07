Battered body of fisherman found close to home, 3 in custody

The bloodied and battered body of a father of three was on Thursday evening found about one hundred feet away from him Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara home.

The dead man has been identified as 46-year-old Mahendra Sookram Dasrat of Brick Wall Street, Anna Catherina, WCD.

Based on reported received, his body was discovered at about 19:00h by three men who were subsequently taken into custody as police continue their investigations.

Ram Sookram, a brother of the dead man told the Guyana Times that he received the news of his brother’s demise on Friday morning and immediately rushed to the hospital where he saw his brother’s battered body.

Sookram noted that his brother’s face had several marks of violence and his body bore several wounds. “From how I look at he, it look like someone beat him because some of his teeth missing”, the stated.

He explained that his brother Is a fisherman by trade and was last seen alive at about 18:30h crossing a bridge, a short distance from his home.

However, he stated that one of the men who claimed that his brother was found in an unconscious state has allegedly confessed that the man was killed in an accident involving the car in which they were travelling.

At the time, he reportedly stated the now dead man was under the influence of alcohol. After hitting Dasrat, the three men picked him up and took him to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The three friends remain in custody as detectives conduct their investigations.