Bath Settlement residents assured of improved livelihood during Pres. Ali’s walkabout

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Tuesday continued his walkabout in the community of Bath Settlement, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) where he listened to the locals as they highlighted several issues that have been plaguing their community.

During the engagement, livestock farmers voiced their frustrations with the unavailability of land for their cattle and other animals to graze. In response, President Ali announced that approximately 5,000 acres of land are being prepared to accommodate all livestock in the region.

“We’re developing thousands of acres of land that we’re going to put all the livestock on, all the cows and these things … In two months, a thousand acres will be available,” the head of state said, while urging the Regional Democratic Council to establish an oversight committee consisting of livestock farmers to fairly address the issue.

To address issues relating to social services, an oversight committee will be established that will be integrated into the decision-making structure at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC).

Residents were also informed that bids have been published for a new water treatment plant at Bath, which is expected to be completed next year, that will improve service delivery.

President Ali also announced that monies are earmarked in budget 2024 to improve the community centre and establish a children’s park. Additionally, the Ministries of Public Works and Local Government and Regional Development will be assessing the community roads in the village, to examine their conditions in the following week.

“The community centre and the new bus shed that you want…within the next first six weeks in 2024, all these things will be completed,” he assured.

President Ali also urged residents to report any issues such as the dumping of sand on the roadways to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) so that they can be charged accordingly.

“This is a big issue where people are dumping sand in the middle of the road, but don’t expect the NDC Chairman to come out of this bed to spade it out, these people should be charged,” he emphasized.

These engagements are part of the government’s commitment to meet with citizens at the grassroots level to ensure that communities are developed according to the priorities listed by the residents.

